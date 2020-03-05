CM: Violence in anti-CAA protests unnecessary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as several organisations and individuals continue to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the law passed by the Lok Sabha has to be respected, and that the CAA-related violence is “unnecessary”.

Participating in a debate on the Constitution in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said the Act has its own value and it has to be respected by all. Regarding the protests, the CM said that in a democracy, there is place for protests, but the violence is unnecessary. Trying to allay fears over changing the Constitution, Yediyurappa said it cannot be changed and such apprehensions are meaningless.