Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 screening increases five fold

Several companies have issued advisories to their employees, contributing to the higher number of people turning up for testing.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Staffers take preventive measures while attending to patients at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram BN

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of people turning up at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) for novel coronavirus tests has increased five-fold in three days, after a Telangana engineer who works in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

Institute director C Nagaraja said on Wednesday, “We saw about 95 patients yesterday. Today, the number increased to 110, with 26 throat swabs taken for testing. We would get 10-15 patients a day till Monday.”
A staff member of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said most of the people who turned up for screening were asymptomatic and their number saw a rise.

Several companies have issued advisories to their employees, contributing to the higher number of people turning up for testing. Some advisories ask the employees to get tested if they are symptomatic or have travelled abroad recently. Some firms have even told their staffers to work from home for the next week.
Arun Kumar, an engineer who works at a private company in Bellandur said, “I had been to Switzerland, Italy, France and Germany for a month and came back on February 26. I was to go to office from March 3, but I got a mail from my office saying I need to get myself checked. Though I have no symptoms, I came for a check-up. I’ve been asked to work from home for a week.”

Long wait
Several people complained of long waiting hours for tests. Rekha took her 67-year-old mother for screening after she developed cough and severe headache upon their return from Dubai. “A private hospital asked us to get tested. It took us five hours. It is really slow. When people are standing together, it is scary as we do not know who has the virus.”

Dr Anoop Amarnath, chief of clinical services at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road said, “We have given clear directions to our clinicians, as to who has to be screened.”Dr Deepak Balani, chief of medical services at Sakra World Hospital said, “We are getting 20-40 patients (of late) on a daily basis. Not one has tested positive yet. However, we have got a few influenza and H1N1 cases.”

Where coronavirus screening is done
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Child Health Disease
Fortis Hospital
Manipal Hospital
Apollo Hospital
BMCRI: State Level Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Bengaluru
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp