Despite crunch, budget to focus on farming, investment, infra

With flood relief in 22 districts still a big challenge, a sizeable package is expected for rehabilitation of affected villages.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:17 AM

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It is tough if we do it and tough if we don’t,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday, referring to the possible increase in taxation. The chief minister will present the budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 on Thursday.

The focus of the budget will remain agriculture, infrastructure and investments. While a separate agri-budget is not on the cards, the CM intends to make big allocations for irrigation projects under the Water Resources Ministry. Specific allocation is also expected for Yediyurappa’s ambitious announcement of increasing Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Rs 4,000 taking the state’s contribution to Rs 6,000 per beneficiary.

With flood relief in 22 districts still a big challenge, a sizeable package is expected for rehabilitation of affected villages. Infrastructure, not just in urban development, but also in rural development and panchayat raj, health, education, I-T and BT ministries, is expected to get a boost. Investment, especially after Yediyurappa’s visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum, is on his priority list.

The state, by its own admission on the floor of the House, had stalled development works sanctioned by the previous coalition government in many districts, but has started reallocating resources, for which funds have to be allocated. All revenue tools at the disposal of the government that are out of the GST ambit have been considered for taxation. The government may increase taxes on entertainment, excise, petroleum products etc.

