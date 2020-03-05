Home States Karnataka

ISIS cell in Karnataka, TN wanted to wage jihad

Accused had fraudulently obtained mobile SIM cards on forged identities; they planned to set up base in South India

Published: 05th March 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A detailed interrogation of the 10 suspects of the Daish/ISIS module from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, who were arrested recently, has reportedly revealed that they were “procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in the forests of South India, for waging violent jihad in India,  said a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer.

The case, which was originally registered by the Q Branch, Chennai of TN Police (FIR 03/2019), has been taken over by the NIA (RC02/2020/NIA/DLI. Q Branch Chennai case).

The 10 accused were on February 27 remanded in NIA custody for six days, which ended on Tuesday. The accused  -- Pachaiyappan (A-1), Rajesh (A-2),  Anbarasan (A-3), A Abdul Rahiman (A-4), Liyakath Ali (A-5), Mohammed Haneef Khan (A-6), Imran Khan (A-7), Mohammed Zaid (A-8), Ejaz Pasha (A-9) and Hussain Shariff (A-10)  -- were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused had fraudulently obtained mobile SIM cards on forged identities, pursuant to the conspiracy hatched with the alleged ISIS member Khaja Mohideen of Cuddalore district and his associates with the intention of carrying out unlawful activities, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization in India,” the officer added.

According to the NIA, Pachaiyappan, Rajesh,  Anbarasan and Rahiman had “fraudulently activated the mobile SIMs for unlawful gain and the same were purchased by Liyakath Ali from Chennai and Salem and provided to Moideen for unlawful activities. Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Pasha and Shariff assisted Moideen for procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in South India,” said the NIA spokesperson.
“Investigation has also revealed that Haneef and Imran had taken Moideen, Abdul Samad and Syed Ali Navas on a pilgrimage, from Bengaluru on December 12. They returned to India with the intention of waging jihad, when they were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 8,” said the officer.

“Jaiz assisted Moideen to communicate with his online handler over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members and imparting arms training outside India. Ezaj had helped Moideen and co-conspirator Mehboob Pasha to procure contraband arms and ammunition and the same have been recovered from Haneef and Imran. Hussain had allegedly stored some of the incriminating materials in his house in Bengaluru,” added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jihad
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp