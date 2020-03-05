ISIS cell in Karnataka, TN wanted to wage jihad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A detailed interrogation of the 10 suspects of the Daish/ISIS module from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, who were arrested recently, has reportedly revealed that they were “procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in the forests of South India, for waging violent jihad in India, said a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer.

The case, which was originally registered by the Q Branch, Chennai of TN Police (FIR 03/2019), has been taken over by the NIA (RC02/2020/NIA/DLI. Q Branch Chennai case).

The 10 accused were on February 27 remanded in NIA custody for six days, which ended on Tuesday. The accused -- Pachaiyappan (A-1), Rajesh (A-2), Anbarasan (A-3), A Abdul Rahiman (A-4), Liyakath Ali (A-5), Mohammed Haneef Khan (A-6), Imran Khan (A-7), Mohammed Zaid (A-8), Ejaz Pasha (A-9) and Hussain Shariff (A-10) -- were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused had fraudulently obtained mobile SIM cards on forged identities, pursuant to the conspiracy hatched with the alleged ISIS member Khaja Mohideen of Cuddalore district and his associates with the intention of carrying out unlawful activities, for furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organization in India,” the officer added.

According to the NIA, Pachaiyappan, Rajesh, Anbarasan and Rahiman had “fraudulently activated the mobile SIMs for unlawful gain and the same were purchased by Liyakath Ali from Chennai and Salem and provided to Moideen for unlawful activities. Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Pasha and Shariff assisted Moideen for procuring weapons and material for establishing a base in South India,” said the NIA spokesperson.

“Investigation has also revealed that Haneef and Imran had taken Moideen, Abdul Samad and Syed Ali Navas on a pilgrimage, from Bengaluru on December 12. They returned to India with the intention of waging jihad, when they were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 8,” said the officer.

“Jaiz assisted Moideen to communicate with his online handler over encrypted email and messenger platforms in the dark web to hatch the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks in India by recruiting more members and imparting arms training outside India. Ezaj had helped Moideen and co-conspirator Mehboob Pasha to procure contraband arms and ammunition and the same have been recovered from Haneef and Imran. Hussain had allegedly stored some of the incriminating materials in his house in Bengaluru,” added the officer.