CM firms up base with Lingayat push

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To secure his Lingayat support base, CM BS Yediyurappa has allotted funds liberally to the community mutt and projects.

With an estimated budget of `500 crore, the state has proposed to construct ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ in Basavakalyana, Bidar. Yediyurappa said this will help propagate the philosophy of Basavana and other saints, and pass on their teachings to future generations. This year, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the project.

A 325-feet-high bronze statue of Basaveshwara was also announced, and will be constructed at Muruga mutt of Chitradurga district at a cost of `20 crore. The CM also announced Rs 66 crore for a bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near the international airport in Bengaluru.

Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara criticised the CM for these projects. He tweeted, “Both Basavanna and Kempegowda prioritised people’s welfare. When @BSYBJP himself has admitted we are facing financial stress, what is the need for statues?...’’

The CM also attempted to woo other communities. Vishwakarma Amarashilpi Jakanachari Memorial Day will be celebrated on January 1. Guest houses at pilgrimage sites outside Karnataka will be constructed, for which Rs 25 crore has been allotted.