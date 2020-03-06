Home States Karnataka

Good hope buffets coast, fisheries receives boost

The Centre has already released Rs 13.86 crore for the project and the land acquisition for the project is under way.

By Vincent D’Souza
MANGALURU: The fisheries sector in coastal Karnataka is likely to get a big boost with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allocating funds for the development of ports and fishing jetties. The much-awaited construction of a fishing harbour in Hejamadikodi of Udupi district is set to start now as the budget has not only given its approval to it but also revised the estimate to Rs 181 crore from the previous Rs 138.60 crore.

The Centre has already released Rs 13.86 crore for the project and the land acquisition for the project is under way. The budget has also announced the development of Hangarakatte harbour in Udupi district at a cost of Rs 130 crore and Karwar fishing port spending Rs 4 crore. A grant of Rs 85 crore to complete the second stage works of the outer harbour at Maravanthe in Byndoor taluk and another Rs 2 crore for the development of Koderi fishing harbour have also raised the hopes of fishing sector as the works are set to decongest the harbours and provide easy entry and exit to vehicles transporting fish.

The announcement to establish a modern coastal fish export plant at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore in the new fishing harbour being constructed at Kulayi near Mangaluru and establishment of a backwater fish seedling production centre at Mulki at a cost of Rs 2 crore are expected to generate employment for local people and boost the local economy. The budget has announced inviting of bids for the development of ports at Pavinkurve/Belekeri of Uttara Kannada district under private partnership with an expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore. Sources said this is likely to help the fisheries sector and export industry.

