Welfare schemes come without any Bhagyas

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had promised to continue with many

welfare schemes, mentioned only two, including Bhagyalakshmi, that was started by him in his previous term, in the state budget presented on Thursday. The scheme looks bigger, but lacks depth, experts said.

A grant of Rs 26,930 crore allotted for the welfare of SC/STs is more than the amount required to be given as per rules, which mandates 24.1 per cent of the total grants which amounts to 26,131 crore.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 72,093 crore under the welfare and inclusive growth sector.

Interestingly, he has included women, children, labour class, specially challenged people, senior citizens and other sections under the scheme.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said that this time, the budget allocation has changed from traditional to cluster model method.

“Health, education, skill development and many such have been included under welfare allocation. But we need to check whether bigger allocations have been made to these sub-sectors and how the money will reach them. Allocation looks higher. But there is a gap between allocation and reality. But it is a clever way of packaging,’’ Ramaswamy said.

Rs 12.50 crore for setting up of mechanised units by 250 leather artisans