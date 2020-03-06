Home States Karnataka

Welfare schemes come without any Bhagyas

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said that this time, the budget allocation has changed from traditional to cluster model method.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had promised to continue with many
welfare schemes, mentioned only two, including Bhagyalakshmi, that was started by him in his previous term, in the state budget presented on Thursday. The scheme looks bigger, but lacks depth, experts said.
A grant of Rs 26,930 crore allotted for the welfare of SC/STs is more than the amount required to be given as per rules, which mandates 24.1 per cent of the total grants which amounts to 26,131 crore.
The Chief Minister allocated Rs 72,093 crore under the welfare and inclusive growth sector.

Interestingly, he has included women, children, labour class, specially challenged people, senior citizens and other sections under the scheme.

Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy said that this time, the budget allocation has changed from traditional to cluster model method.

“Health, education, skill development and many such have been included under welfare allocation. But we need to check whether bigger allocations have been made to these sub-sectors and how the money will reach them. Allocation looks higher. But there is a gap between allocation and reality. But it is a clever way of packaging,’’ Ramaswamy said.

Women, children, labour class, specially challenged people, and senior citizens included under the welfare allocation
Rs 12.50 crore for setting up of mechanised units by 250 leather artisans

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Budget
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp