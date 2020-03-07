Home States Karnataka

Uddhav to take delegation to PM Modi on border dispute

Thackeray announced this during the question hour in thae Maharashtra council at the ongoing session.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the boundary dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is still pending before the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to take a delegation of all-party MPs from his state to Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi to urge him to resolve the long-drawn dispute between the two states.

Thackeray announced this during the question hour in thae Maharashtra council at the ongoing session. However, he did not clarify whether his government will withdraw the case filed before the Supreme Court demanding the merger of Marathi-majority areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra. Thackeray said that his government is committed to initiate all legal and political measures to find a lasting solution to the boundary dispute.

To bolster Maharashtra’s legal team in the Supreme Court, he named some of the prominent advocates.
Thackeray’s decision to rake up the boundary dispute in the legislative council has enraged many leaders in Belagavi district. Condemning Thackeray’s stand, activist Ashok Chandargi said the CM should have clarified whether he will withdraw the case in the Supreme Court.

“The Maharashtra government itself has moved the SC for a solution to the boundary dispute case. It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra CM is taking a political decision when a case is pending before the court,” Chandargi said.

Several leaders in Belagavi felt that Karnataka’s case in the SC will be stronger as compared to Maharashtra’s, as the pro-Maharashtra outfit, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) which had been in the forefront of the boundary dispute movement has miserably failed to strengthen its stand.

The MES, which once had four to five MLAs from Belagavi region for many decades after the reorganisation of the states, does not have any now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Karnataka Border dispute Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp