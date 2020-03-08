Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka bolsters efforts as suspect cases rise

In Ballari district, a third suspected case was reported on Saturday.

Published: 08th March 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A Metro passenger travels wearing a mask, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state machinery is ramping up its efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19, a 28-year-old software engineer, employed in Paris, was admitted in a Vijayapura hospital with symptoms of the disease on Friday. The techie, a native of Hungund, was working in Paris for the last eight months and returned on February 5. 

In Ballari district, a third suspected case was reported on Saturday. The Hosapete native landed in Bengaluru from Dubai last week and later travelled to Hyderabad, where he is being treated. The Holi celebrations at Hampi, hugely popular with locals as well as foreign tourists, may also take a hit this time due to the coronavirus fears.

Health department officials surveyed over a thousand houses in Gokarna of Karwar district, and 849 houses in the Tibetan colony at Mundgod. With masks and hand sanitisers becoming scarce and many pharmacies overcharging, the State Government has set up a special task force to deal with the situation. 

In Bengaluru, the BBMP has prepared a cluster contingency plan wherever there are suspected cases. The government has also planned to suspend biometric attendance for the time-being at its offices, and also in corporate and IT companies, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday. Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34. Tamil Nadu reported its first case of COVID-19 with a 45-year-old man, who recently visited Oman, testing positive. The two others are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran. reports: 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp