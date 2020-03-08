Farmers have been in distress since independence, will bail them out: BSY

By Express News Service

HONNALI: Reiterating his commitment towards protecting the interests of the farming community, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that his government in the budget has provided the maximum support to farmers. Talking at the valedictory function of the three-day Krushi Mela in Honnali, he said that amid a financial crisis, his government has reserved Rs 5,000 crore for the lift irrigation programme, and if needed, more money will be released for irrigation projects.

“Floodwater during the rainy season will be lifted to fill tanks across the state so as to ensure that water is available for agricultural purposes,” he said, adding, “I will stand by the farmers and ensure they lead a self-reliant, empowered life,” the CM said. He said the government has reserved funds for announcing the support price for agriculture.

“Farmers have beeb in distress since independence. We want to bail them out, therefore support prices will be provided to farmers.” Yediyurappa also said there is a need to create jobs for the youth and that stress should be given to starting industries that can run using local resources. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol, Agriculture Minister B C Patil and others were also present.