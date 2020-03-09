Coronavirus: Passenger from Mangalore airport escapes after being shifted to isolation ward

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A passenger who arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Sunday from Dubai, who was isolated with symptoms of fever, left the Wenlock Hospital against medical advice.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Sikander Pasha said that the passenger was shifted to district Wenlock hospital as a precautionary measure and was kept in a quarantine facility.

However, a senior doctor from the state's health and family welfare department confirmed that the patient had left against medical advice. "Police has been informed and a surveillance team is at his home. However, he will be brought back and admitted," a senior doctor said.

He added that however, the samples from the passenger have been collected and shifted to Bengaluru BMC hospital and the report will be available today.

Meanwhile, when the passenger had symptoms of fever, there was no ambulance at the airport to shift him to district government hospital. Later the hospital arranged an ambulance to the airport and shifted immediately.

MIA director VV Rao too said that all the passengers arriving at the airport are being screened as a precautionary measure.

The district health department has filed a complaint at Mangalore north police station against the patient who escaped from the hospital without following any procedure to get discharged.