Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus: Passenger from Mangalore airport escapes after being shifted to isolation ward

The passenger was shifted to district Wenlock hospital as a precautionary measure and was kept in a quarantine facility.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mangalore International Airport

Mangalore International Airport. (File photo| Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A passenger who arrived at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Sunday from Dubai, who was isolated with symptoms of fever, left the Wenlock Hospital against medical advice. 

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Sikander Pasha said that the passenger was shifted to district Wenlock hospital as a precautionary measure and was kept in a quarantine facility.

However, a senior doctor from the state's health and family welfare department confirmed that the patient had left against medical advice. "Police has been informed and a surveillance team is at his home. However, he will be brought back and admitted," a senior doctor said.

He added that however, the samples from the passenger have been collected and shifted to Bengaluru BMC hospital and the report will be available today.

Meanwhile, when the passenger had symptoms of fever, there was no ambulance at the airport to shift him to district government hospital. Later the hospital arranged an ambulance to the airport and shifted immediately.

MIA director VV Rao too said that all the passengers arriving at the airport are being screened as a precautionary measure.

The district health department has filed a complaint at Mangalore north police station against the patient who escaped from the hospital without following any procedure to get discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangalore International Airport Coronavirus virus Mangalore coronavirus facility Coronavirus facility escape
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp