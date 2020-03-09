Government closes pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

The Department of Public Instruction has ordered all pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Rural to remain closed until further notice.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday night.

This order is a precautionary measure owing to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID 2019) outbreak and applies to all government, aided and private schools.

The order followed a request made by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare requesting closure of pre-schools due to coronavirus.

An excerpt of his email reads, “In view of Novel Corona Virus in Wuhan, China and reporting of confirmed cases in countries, the WHO has declared it a public international concern 2020. The neighbouring States of Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also reported positive cases.

It is requested to take steps for the closure of Pre- Kg, LKG, UKG in BBMP and Bangalore urban areas until further orders, to prevent transmission of coronavirus in the community.”

A private school in the city sent an email to parents stating the school will be closed on March 9 for the purpose of fumigation and sanitization of the premises including a cafeteria, visitor lounge, classroom, activity area, buses and offices.