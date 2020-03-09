Home States Karnataka

Panama-flagged cruise ship turned back from New Mangalore port as coronavirus scare grips India

In Mysuru, the Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram has closed the popular Bonsai garden, Shukavana and Vishwavastra museum to visitors.

Published: 09th March 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Red Cross personnel prepare for the transport of a Coronavirus patient during a simulation, in Rome.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Panama-flagged cruise ship, the ‘MSC Lirica’, was turned back at the New Mangalore Port following the Centre’s advisory in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Around 25 vessels were expected to call on the port during the season.

The COVID-19 scare has also cast a shadow on the Holi celebrations at Hampi. A senior health official said the department is keeping an eye on tourists at Ballari and Hospet railway stations, bus stations and Jindal airport. 

Belagavi Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar has appealed to Holi revellers to avoid mass celebrations. 

A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
