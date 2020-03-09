Panama-flagged cruise ship turned back from New Mangalore port as coronavirus scare grips India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Panama-flagged cruise ship, the ‘MSC Lirica’, was turned back at the New Mangalore Port following the Centre’s advisory in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Around 25 vessels were expected to call on the port during the season.

In Mysuru, the Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram has closed the popular Bonsai garden, Shukavana and Vishwavastra museum to visitors.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Saudi-returned virus suspect dies in Bengal; total cases now 39

The COVID-19 scare has also cast a shadow on the Holi celebrations at Hampi. A senior health official said the department is keeping an eye on tourists at Ballari and Hospet railway stations, bus stations and Jindal airport.

ALSO READ | War against coronavirus: Karnataka’s healthcare machinery all set to tackle epidemic

Belagavi Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar has appealed to Holi revellers to avoid mass celebrations.