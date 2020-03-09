Home States Karnataka

Will individual drops add up to the big bucket?

Today, water is scarce: East-flowing rivers are fully utilised, groundwater is rapidly declining, while demand is still growing. Meanwhile, pollution has become a major menace.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tap water

Image used for representational purpose only

The water sector in our country is crying out for a paradigm shift. Decades ago, water was perhaps abundant but not accessible, requiring large investments in infrastructure (dams, canals, pipelines).

But today, water is scarce: East-flowing rivers are fully utilised, groundwater is rapidly declining, while demand is still growing. Meanwhile, pollution has become a major menace.

The new paradigm must focus on reduction in demand, redistribution and regulation of use and of pollution.

The Task Group on Water Policy (TGWP) report submitted to the government last year highlighted the need for this paradigm shift. How does Karnataka’s Budget 2020 measure up against this need?

The good news is that several elements of the new paradigm are embedded in the budget. For instance, Rs 627 crore for micro-irrigation schemes, Rs 1,000 crore to improve sewage treatment in Bengaluru and Rs 100 crore for 20 other towns, and Rs 20 crore for promoting treated wastewater reuse in three cities.

Perhaps more important are two non-budgetary activities: the World-Bank funded Atal Bhoojal Yojana, and the state’s Jalamrutha scheme, both focusing on community-based groundwater budgeting and conservation.

Also key is continued support for millet cultivation under the Raitha Siri scheme, although the allocation is far lower than required to bring about a shift away from paddy and sugarcane cultivation.

Unfortunately, supply side measures continue to grab a much bigger slice of the pie: Rs 5,000 crore for lift irrigation, Rs 1,500 crore for the Yettinahole diversion project, Rs 500 crore for diverting Mahadayi water, and support for planning more reservoirs, vented dams, etc.

Some measures are downright dangerous, such as developing waterways in west-flowing rivers that may hugely damage the riverine ecosystems with little gain. And completely missing is any allocation for water pollution monitoring and enforcement.

In the famous Panchatantra story, a thirsty crow tirelessly adds stones to the pot to bring up the water level. But stones cannot fix a leaky madike, as in free-for-all pumping. Nor is taking water from someone to supply to someone else really helpful. Only by fixing the mismanagment and misgovernance through complementary non-fiscal measures can this budget move Karnataka’s water sector in the right direction.

Sharachchandra Lele
Distinguished Fellow, ATREE, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India water sector
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp