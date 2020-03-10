Home States Karnataka

Constitution debate continues for fourth day at Karnataka Assembly

Minister for Tourism CT Ravi, in his speech, denied RSS’ role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and insisted that religion-based reservation or welfare schemes were extra-constitutional.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The debate on the Constitution continued for the fourth day in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, with Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri announcing that Tuesday would be the last day for debate on the matter.

Owing to pressure from legislators not to disrupt regular House proceedings, question hour and zero-hours were held in the first half of the day, with the debate on the Constitution reserved for the post-lunch period. Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar who spoke about equal rights for women, minorities and socially-backward classes also highlighted freedom of speech. “The Constitution gives us the freedom of expression, but fear of sedition charges is stalling free speech,” Nimbalkar said.

Minister for Tourism CT Ravi, in his speech, denied RSS’ role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and insisted that religion-based reservation or welfare schemes were extra-constitutional. The debate, however, broke into a tiny war of words when Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara pointed to a lack of Muslim representation in the BJP. “Muslims don’t vote for us despite us working for them,” claimed KS Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp