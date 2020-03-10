Home States Karnataka

Kamal faces Op Lotus? 17 Madhya Pradesh MLAs touch down Bengaluru

The aircraft was carrying a precious political cargo of Congress MLAs, all said to be loyal to party’s rebel leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The flight which carried 17 MP Cong MLAs to Bengaluru

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a Dassault Falcon 2000LX aircraft, bearing the call sign VT-BVV, touched down at the HAL Airport on late Monday afternoon, a fresh political storm kicked off in far away Madhya Pradesh, pushing the Kamal Nath government again to the brink.

The aircraft was carrying a precious political cargo of Congress MLAs, all said to be loyal to party’s rebel leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

As soon as the MLAs landed after their two-and-a-half-hour journey in the chartered flight, they were whisked away to a resort on the outskirts in eastern parts of Bengaluru near Whitefield-Mahadevapura area. Mahadevpura MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavalli and other BJP leaders have been tasked with managing the MLAs and taking care of the logistics of fresh round of Operation Lotus targeting Kamal Nath, who has a wafer-thin majority in the assembly.    

The 17 MLAs who have reached Bengaluru, in staggered batches, are Pradumn Singh Tomar (minister), Imarti Devi (minister), Prabhuram Chowdhary (minister), Govind Singh Rajput (minister), Tulsi Silawat (minister), Mahendra Singh Sisodiya (minister), Roxha Sironi, Pradumn Singh Tomar, Rajvardhan Singh Datigaon, OPS Badoria, Giriraj Dandotiya, Brijendra Yadav, Jaspal Jetty, Ranveer Jatav, Kamalesh Jatav, Jaswant Jatav, Munnalal Goyal and Suresh Rathkheda ‘Dhakad’. They join two other party MLAs, HS Dang and Raghuraj Kansana, who have been holed up in the city over the last week.

Late on Monday night in Bhopal, as many as 20 out of the 28 cabinet ministers of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collectively resigned from their ministerial posts, paving way for the chief minister to reconstitute his council of ministers amid the biggest ever political crisis to have hit the 14-month-old government. At the emergency cabinet meeting, all the 20 ministers who attended submitted their resignations to the CM.

Congress sources told TNIE in Bengaluru that for now, assembly opposition leader Siddaramaiah has been asked not to make any move but to keep a watch on the 19 MLAs from MP. KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao too has been asked to assist Siddaramaiah in case they have to reach out to the rebel MLAs. Sources said that the party does not want to rush in and muddle the situation putting further pressure on the Kamal Nath government.

Sources close to the Scindia faction said the chartered flight cost about Rs 7.5 lakh. The aircraft was piloted by Capt Rahul Singh and Capt Amrik with the flight attendant Khusboo on board.

Siddu told to wait, watch
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been asked not to make any move but to keep a watch, sources said

All 114 MLAs summoned
All 114 Congress MLAs have been summoned  to Bhopal on Tuesday morning, while the BJP legislature party too would meet in Bhopal on Tuesday evening

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs Operation Lotus Kamal Nath government
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp