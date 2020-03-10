Panic spread as crows, cranes found dead

By Express News Service

MYSURU, HASSAN: Apart from an outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring Kerala, the sudden death of around 12 cranes in Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru, has got residents concerned.

They discovered cranes dying for a week, and had alerted the local corporator and other authorities. The cranes were found dead on the streets and on also the terrace of a house. They could not intervene or do much to save the birds, as they died within 3-5 minutes after they collapsed to the ground.

Local corporator Ramprasad visited the locality and took the help of veterinarian Dr Nagraj to collect the carcasses which were sent to a laboratory at the Veterinary College, Bangaluru.