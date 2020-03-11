76-year-old man who died in Karnataka may have had coronavirus, say officials

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 76-year-old man suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus died in Kalaburagi on Tuesday night.

In a joint press conference here on Wednesday, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharath B and the District Health Officer said Mohammad Hussain Siddiqui, the president of the Kalaburagi district qazi association, died due to suspected COVID-19. They said Siddiqui was admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi a few days back after he complained of breathing problems and cough.

His throat swabs were collected three days ago and sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for testing. Meanwhile, the patient's relatives took him to the Care Hospital at Hyderabad against medical advice. Care Hospital of Hyderabad discharged Siddiqui on Tuesday asking them to get treatment at Kalaburagi only. He was brought dead to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical College Hospital at 11.00 pm, said the DC and DHO.

Both the DC and SHO said that the report on the throat swab is expected by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. They said the cause of his death cannot be established until the report was received. All the family members of Siddiqui who came to Kalaburagi with the body have been kept under observation and about 30 people who were in touch with the deceased were being examined, they added.

"The rumours floating in the media regarding the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi owing to Covid-19 are false. His sample for Covid-19 has been collected and sent for testing. The media is requested to help the government in creating awareness and not creating panic," said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Health.

Dr Nawaz, principal investigator, VRDL, and head of the microbiology department said the man had symptoms of cough and fever but they are not sure if he died of COVID-19.