Home States Karnataka

Congress to move privilege motion against Sudhakar for remarks against Ramesh Kumar

The Congress is moving a privilege motion against Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar for his remarks against Congress MLA and former speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chief, Karnataka Congress MLA, Chikkaballapur

Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress is moving a privilege motion against Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar for his remarks against Congress MLA and former speaker Ramesh Kumar. The two got into an argument when Dr Sudhakar made a reference to Ramesh Kumar for disqualifying 17 MLAs, including Sudhakar, when he was the Speaker during the previous Congress-JDS coalition government.

During a discussion on anti-CAA protests on Tuesday, Sudhakar said, “Under the Constitution, Speaker’s chair is like a judicial body. Because of this chair, injustice was meted out to us. The Supreme Court said that the Speaker only has the right to check if the resignations given by members were voluntary or not. Our political careers almost ended because of the then Speaker’s decision. It was not about me, but also 17 other MLAs. It was a political game.”

When Ramesh pointed out that Sudhakar jumped from one party to another, the minister said, “You don’t have any right to say this. You were with Janata Dal and later joined Congress. You cannot point an accusing finger at us.”

Congress members objected and said, “You joined the other party (BJP) for power. You are the one who jumped from one party to another. The Supreme Court said that the MLAs were disqualified. Ramesh Kumar too raised objection. What is the need to raise court judgements on the floor of the House?”
The commotion led to adjournment of the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Dr K Sudhakar privilege motion Ramesh Kumar
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp