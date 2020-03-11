Home States Karnataka

Coronavirus: South Western Railway readies 7 wards across Karnataka

Masks, gloves, caps, hand-wash sanitisers and aprons have been stocked in sufficient quantity.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Railways putting in place quarantine wards to handle coronavirus patients in case of emergenciesy | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a directive from the Railway Board to all zones, asking for quarantine wards to be put in place for treating patients with incidence of COVID-19, the South Western Railway Zone has decided to earmark 216 beds for the treatment of patients in Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Railway Divisions. This is an emergency precautionary measure being taken by the zonal officials.

According to an official release, seven locations — three of them under Bengaluru Division — have been identified to be converted as quarantine wards. These are the wards created: Multi Discipline Training Centre at Ashokapuram in Mysuru, Diesel Training Centre at Hubballi, Women Barrakcs of Railway Protection Force in Hubballi, Supervisors Training Centre in Bengaluru, Divisional PWay Training Centre near Bengaluru Cantonment and Indian Railway Institute for Disaster Management, Hejjala, at Ramanagara.

“The facility can be used for general public and in case of necessity, the state government can also use them,” the release said.These beds have been selected out of the 706 across 229 rooms in its training facilities. The remaining beds can be made use of in case of any emergency by rescheduling training programmes.  

As a precautionary measure, separate clinics have also been formed for patients having cough and fever, at Central Hospital in Hubballi, Railway Hospital in Mysuru and Railway Hospital in Bengaluru, it said. Medical help is also being extended at railway stations, to passengers who aren’t feeling well. Railways has also suspended biometric attendance for all its employees. Masks, gloves, caps, hand-wash sanitisers and aprons have been stocked in sufficient quantity.

Elaborating the steps being taken by the SWR zone, the release said the COVID-19 campaign for health education and awareness programme commenced three days ago by distributing handouts and educative materials with the aim of spreading awareness among passengers.

Video clips issued by Health department are being shown on CCTV for the benefit of the public. Educative messages on prevention of the virus are issued via social media by SWR using #cautionyespanickno.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Western Railway COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp