India records first coronavirus death in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI/BENGALURU: India on Thursday recorded the first death due to COVID-19 with the test results of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who died with symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus, turning out positive. The deceased septuagenarian’s test reports were awaited for the past two days. The Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) confirmed it as positive late on Thursday evening.

Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted, “76-year-old from Kalaburagi who passed away was suspected COVID-19 patient (and) has been confirmed for COVID-19. The necessary contact-tracing isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out.”

The man was diagnosed with pneumonia, asthma, hypertension and high blood pressure after his recent return from Saudi Arabia. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, but his relatives shifted him to Care Hospital in Hyderabad, reportedly against medical advice. He was discharged from the Hyderabad hospital to continue treatment in Kalaburagi but died en route to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital at 11 pm on Tuesday.

Health department officials revealed that they received the report at 9.15 pm on Thursday, but reiterated that there was no need for panic.

“This is the first death in India and it was confirmed late in the evening. However, his family is being taken care of and they are home-quarantined at the moment, and they are asymptomatic. The Health Department is taking all the necessary precautionary measures, and there is no need to panic,” said Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Disease, Health and Family Welfare Department. The health officials in Karnataka have alerted their counterparts in Telangana to take all precautionary measures as he had been taken there for treatment.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharath B said that in all, 43 people including nine of the deceased person’s family, have been kept in isolation. However, none of them have shown any symptoms of COVID-19, the DC clarified. “The district administration will see that the family members and the people having close relationship with the deceased will not mingle with the public until confirmed negative,” he said.

A 68-year-old woman from Sagar in Shivamogga district who was admitted to KMC, Manipal, on Wednesday afternoon with symptoms of COVID-19 after her return from Mecca, has tested negative is expected to be discharged soon.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, some schools and colleges have put off gatherings and other functions indefinitely. The Dharwad Regional Science Centre has cancelled the Vijnyana Samabrama scheduled on March 18 and 19. The Karnataka State Law University has asked graduating students to stay away from the convocation on March 14 if they are suffering from cold, cough and fever or some other illness. Thermal screening has been introduced at the Mysore airport and isolation wards and special teams of doctors have been set up at KR hospital.

Man returning from Greece +ve

A26-year-old man who returned to Bengaluru from Greece has tested positive, making it the fifth case in Karnataka. However, a 24-year-old woman, who returned from France with fever, has tested negative.

