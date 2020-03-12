STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No, Karnataka Board's SSLC exam time table not changed due to Coronavirus

Some miscreants are spreading rumours that the SSLC exams schedule has changed and have also uploaded a fake timetable on the website mapsofindia.com.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:50 PM

Due to Coronavirus scare and positive cases on the rise, Bengaluru is gripped by panic. Citizens seen in masks at the Shivajinagar busstand.

Due to Coronavirus scare and positive cases on the rise, Bengaluru is gripped by panic. Citizens seen in masks at the Shivajinagar busstand. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on Thursday dismissed rumours over changed Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams due to coronavirus outbreak. The board director V Sumangala confirmed that the time table has not changed and the rumours are false. The SSLC exams released by the board states that the exams begin on March 27 and end on April 9.

Some miscreants are spreading rumours that the SSLC exams schedule has changed and have also uploaded a fake timetable on the website mapsofindia.com. The fake timetable is being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, leaving the students and parents confused. 

The fake timetable says the examination for class 10 students starts on March 20 and ends on April. 

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board exams schedule:

March 27 - First Language
March 30 - Science, Political Science, Karnataka/Hindustani music
April 1- Second Language
April 3- Third Language/ NSQF Exam subjects
April 4- Elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphic, elements of electronic engineering, elements of computer science, economics
April 7 - Mathematics, sociology
April 9 - Social Science

