Under construction flyover collapses in Karnataka's Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: An under construction flyover between new KSRTC Bus stand and NR Circle in Hassan, collapsed on Thursday. Fortunately no casualties occurred despite six concrete beems of 50 feet height, collapsed and broke into pieces.

The flyover, being constructed across Hassan-Mangaluru railway level crossing, near the new KSRTC Bus stand is a much awaited project. It was sanctioned during Congress-JDS Coalition government, eight months ago.

Interestingly, this important project was completely neglected by the successive governments for over a decade due to politics. The Rs 42 crore project was taken up by a joint venture between state, center and South Eastern railway. The contractor or the Engineer were not present when the incident occurred.

Blaming the contractor, the locals alleged that poor quality of work led to the incident. No contractor or engineer was present even during construction, they added. Siddaiah, who runs an eatery near KSRTC bus stand said that it could have been a major tragedy if people were underneath the flyover when it crashed. The incident should be probe and the contractor should be punished, he added.