Shut malls, theatres to prevent coronavirus spread: Sudha Murty tells Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged the government to shut schools, colleges, malls, theatres and all airconditioned spaces where the coronavirus multiplies.

In her letter, she wrote, "It is not scientifically proven that the virus dies in high temperature. For example, Australia is under peak summer and Singapore has summer all 12 months and the virus is spreading there despite the heat."

She said she has discussed the current situation with Devi Shetty, chairman and founder of Narayana Health and said "we must take preventive measures to control the spread of Corona virus before it gets worse."

"The most important thing is if such epidemic hits, no private hospital will be able to manage (except government hospitals). I request you to vacate one government hospital with at least 500-700 beds for this purpose, which requires oxygen lines and pipes. Infosys foundation will do the civil work and Dr Devi Shetty has agreed to share resources like medical equipment," she said, further adding, "We would like to work with the government proactively so that we can prevent this as early as possible. I am doing this with the best interest of the state."

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of software major Infosys, would do the civil work and Devi Shetty has agreed to share resources like medical equipment, she added.

"We would like to work with the government proactively so that we can prevent this as early as possible," Sudha Murty said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka is six, including the 76-year old man from Kalaburagi who died on Tuesday night.

(With PTI Inputs)