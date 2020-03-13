Son of first Indian to die of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Family members of the 76-year-old man who died here on Tuesday night after being infected with the coronavirus allege that he was not given proper medical care.

The man's son told Express that if doctors had treated him as soon as they were approached, he could have survived. He said family members took his father to a private hospital for treatment but they denied the patient admission. Later, they took him to Sunrise Hospital on 8th March but on the next day itself, they insisted that the patient be taken to Hyderabad.

"We were not ready to go to Hyderabad but were forced to do so. We took him there but no hospital was ready to admit him because he had returned from Dubai," he said.

"We had to lie at Care Hospital at Hyderabad to get admission but within two hours they came to know of the issue and discharged our father," he said.

He said that as there was no other alternative, they took him to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

"We wandered in the ambulance from 4.00 pm on 9th March to 02.00 am on 10th March in Hyderabad but could not get treatment for our father in any of the hospitals," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the administrator of Sunrise Hospital in Kalaburagi said the hospital is not equipped with isolation wards. The hospital could only give emergency treatment and they had done their duty, he added. The Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner said the family members of the deceased had taken the deceased to Hyderabad against medical advice.

"Immediately after coming to know that they have taken the patient to Hyderabad, we sent a team to bring the patient to GIMS and when he was brought to GIMS, the doctors declared him brought dead," Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said.