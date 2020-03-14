STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 scare, Mysuru couple turns heads with mask-themed pre-wedding shoot

A couple from the city, Madhu Gupta and Titu, posed for this concept photoshoot by actor turned photographer Vikram Rao. They were snapped wearing masks in front of the iconic Mysuru palace.

Published: 14th March 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madhu Gupta and Titu, posed for this concept photoshoot by actor turned photographer Vikram Rao

Madhu Gupta and Titu, posed for the concept photoshoot by actor turned photographer Vikram Rao. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service
MYSURU: Pre-wedding photoshoots usually feature the bride and groom wearing fancy accessories. This one, however, involved something more modest but no less eye-catching. In the wake of the COVID-19 scare across the country, a Mysuru-based lensman hit upon the idea of doing a mask-themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

A couple from the city, Madhu Gupta and Titu, posed for this concept photoshoot by actor turned photographer Vikram Rao. They were snapped wearing masks in front of the iconic Mysuru palace and Chamaraja circle in the city.

“To be frank we had not intended to do a mask-themed photoshoot. We had planned for a normal pre-wedding photoshoot. With the government taking various safety measures over the ongoing COVID-19 scare, I thought why should we not try doing a mask-themed photoshoot to appeal to the public to wear a mask as the virus seems to be contagious and is rapidly spreading throughout the country,” said Rao, speaking to The New Indian Express.

“As a photographer, this is a small attempt to create awareness among the public on the importance of wearing a mask and taking precautionary measures at this time,” he said, adding that he did not do the photoshoot to make it go viral on social media.

In the past, Rao had also made a goddess themed photoshoot where a girl dressed like goddess Chamundeshwari was photographed at prominent places in the city.

