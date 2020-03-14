STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Consulates apprised of visa restrictions

A 14-day quarantine has been imposed on all travellers arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany, after February 15.

TTD health wing screening devotees with thermal scanners to identify the symptoms of COVID-19 at Alipiri check post in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary, health and family welfare, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday held a meeting on COVID-19 with consulate-generals having their offices in Bengaluru, and updated them on advisories from the ministry of health and family welfare.

Ireland, Japan, Israel, France, Switzerland, Germany, Canada have their consulates in Bengaluru, while the British Deputy High Commission and other diplomatic offices are also in the city.

The Centre had on Wednesday suspended all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas until April 15. Visa-free travel facility for Overseas Citizen of India holders has been suspended for the same period as well.

These restrictions come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

