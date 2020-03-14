JP Nadda: Delhi riots timed to coincide with Trump’s visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda alleged that anti-CAA riots in New Delhi were timed to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to India to tarnish the country’s image.

Nadda, on his maiden visit to Karnataka after taking charge as party chief, was speaking at the Intellectuals’ Meet organised in the city on Friday. “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India stands on a very different platform and it was reaffirmed by Trump’s speech. There was a conspiracy to dent India’s image and that was the sole purpose of Delhi riots,” he said.

Coming down heavily against Congress for ignoring defence forces, he said that not a single bullet was purchased in the last 20 years. “But now, we have replaced 5 lakh assault rifles with new ones. There were no bulletproof vests for our soldiers and the BJP government has not only provided 1.86 lakh jackets but is also exporting them,” he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370, he said that Kashmir has now joined the mainstream. “A few family political parties were taking advantage of Article 370. The tribals, who fought with the Indian Army against Pakistan, did not have political representation. Now, everyone gets an opportunity to contest elections. Inquiries have been ordered into corruption charges against politicians and they have no option but to be in jail or bail,” he said.