Labs will be set up in every district: CM Yediyurappa

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday that measures will be taken immediately to set up laboratories in every district to test suspected new coronavirus samples. The government will also set aside 10 beds in every government hospital for suspected COVID-19 cases, he said.

His assurance came in the legislative assembly in response to opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charge that the government failed to effectively tackle the new coronavirus outbreak.

Health minister B Sriramulu said the government had taken all precautions even in the case of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi victim. He said there was no information on the victim visiting multiple hospitals. “The funeral was conducted as per guidelines issued by the Central government,” the minister said adding that 25 people including seven of his family involved in his handling have been kept in isolated wards.