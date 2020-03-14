STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS gets 15L volunteers for social work

ABPS is the highest-decision making body of RSS, which meets once a year in different cities in the country.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

All India Media Head of RSS Arun Kumar (right) speaks in Bengaluru on Friday, ahead of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set to activate its 15 lakh volunteers from across the country to bring about “positive social changes in society”, said Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (All-India Media Head of RSS) Arun Kumar in Bengaluru on Friday, on the eve of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).

He said that last year, RSS had conducted a survey and 15 lakh swayamsevaks (volunteers), who were aged 30 years and above, participated. Information about availability of their time, skills and interest areas was collected.

“These volunteers are committed to offer their services for various social causes such as water conservation, environment, hygiene, slum welfare among others. At the three-day ABPS, which starts from March 15, we will discuss allocating duties to these volunteers, which would depend on the amount of time they can give, their aptitude and skills,” Kumar said.

“There has been a huge inflow of volunteers into the RSS in the last few years and we wish to channelise the human resource for a positive social change,” he explained.

ABPS is the highest-decision making body of RSS, which meets once a year in different cities in the country. “We have been fixing venues for ABPS north and south of Narmadaji (river Narmada) every alternate year. The third-year meeting is always held at Nagpur. Last year, we met in Gwalior and in 2018, at Coimbatore,” he said.

Giving out the agenda of ABPS, which would be conducted by RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi in the presence of Sarsanghchalak (president) Dr Mohan Bhagwat, he said there would be “discussions and plans mooted for expansion and consolidation of organisational work including
improving Shakhas (branches), increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices, experiences and achievements of representatives of various states and other activities for the coming year. We will review our last year’s resolution and plan a new one”.

Around 1,500 elected representatives of RSS and associated organisations will attend the meet.
The agenda of ABPS along with resolutions to be proposed will be decided on March 14. ABPS is being held at the Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, Bengaluru for the fifth time.

