CM Yediyurappa attends wedding ceremony after instructing people against public gathering in wake of coronavirus

There were no special preventive measures taken in the marriage ceremony other than asking guests to wash their hands with facilitated sanitizer. The ceremony was attended by more than 2,000 people.

Published: 15th March 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Minister Basavaraj Bommai meeting the bride and groom at the marriage ceremony of Mahantesh Kavatgimath’s daughter, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with Minister Basavaraj Bommai meeting the bride and groom at the marriage ceremony of Mahantesh Kavatgimath’s daughter, in Belagavi on Sunday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, whose government asked the public to not gather in any kind of functions or programmes as precautionary measures to avoid spreading of Coronavirus, attended a wedding ceremony of MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath's daughter in Belagavi, on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by more than 2,000 people, which included government officials too. 

CM Yediyurappa had issued instructions just a couple of days ago to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage events, and birthday parties across the state. There were no special preventive measures taken in the marriage ceremony other than asking the guests to wash their hands with facilitated sanitizer.

LIVE UPDATES | UK national tests positive for coronavirus; 20 passengers deboarded at Kochi airport

The marriage ceremony was also attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Suresh Angadi, former Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Minister Shashikala Jolle, former Minister Umesh Katti, MLA Shrimant Patil and other noted dignitaries. None of the guests including the Chief Minister himself wore masks.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Uday Patil (name changed), a vendor selling snacks at Tilakwadi of Belagavi said, "If CM does not follow his own instructions, then why is the government expecting us to follow them. Following the orders of Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi City Corporation officials ransacked our roadside handcarts yesterday night, stating that we were gathering a crowd of customers which is not allowed. Now when CM and Ministers attended the marriage ceremony which was fully crowded, why didn't they take action? Is the law different for us and for them?"

Akshay Chougule, a local college student said that all the shopping malls in the city are working as usual. Ministers and CM himself are attending the marriage ceremony. It seems, there is no respect for the government's instructions, he alleged. Chougule was stuck in a traffic jams due to CM’s visit in the city and was irked due to the same.

