Kin of deceased victim tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Kalaburgi

While other three contacts of the deceased person were declared negative, the throat-swab test report of a 45-year-old person was tested positive for the virus.

Published: 15th March 2020 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

A woman and her daughter cover their faces with masks in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus scare which has claimed a life in the state

A woman and her daughter cover their faces with masks in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus scare which has claimed a life in the state. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURGI: The throat-swab test report of a 45-year-old person, who is in the isolation ward of ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi, has tested positive for coronavirus, said Deputy Commissioner Sharat B on Sunday.

He said that BMCRI (Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute) confirmed the development of this patient, who was a relative of the 76-year old man, who died due to COVID-19 on March 10, the country's first coronavirus death. When contacted to get further information, the Deputy Commissioner said that he would brief the press on Monday with more details.

Other three contacts of the deceased person were declared negative. "The contacts were traced and containment measures have been initiated," a statement from the health department said. Throat swabs of four persons were sent to BMCRI on Thursday evening and the results of the three relatives were declared as negative on Saturday evening.

The district administration is taking all steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Kalaburagi. The deputy Commissioner in his order on Sunday prohibited holding fairs, urs, weekly markets etc until further orders. All schools and colleges have already declared holidays. The services being given to the public by various government departments have also been suspended until further orders.

Sharat said that the number of buses plying from different parts of the district has also been reduced to a considerable extent to control mass gathering. He has requested the public not to mingle in groups and avoid coming out of the houses as far as possible. He suggested that only one member of the family can to market.

The public is responding positively to the request of the district administration. Only few people were seen in hotels, shops and other business establishments including public gardens in Kalaburagi city, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a communication from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru issued on Sunday has stated that the result of a girl (daughter of the sixth COVID-19 patient in Karnataka) was found positive and that her health condition is stable.

