Amid bird flu, authorities in Mysuru order culling of birds in one km-radius

As a precautionary measure following the outbreak of bird flu, the district administration has also decided to prohibit the sale of egg and chicken in 10-kilometre radius from Kumbarkoppal.

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst COVID-19 crisis across the state, Mysuru has been now hit by bird flu (avian influenza). Two cases of bird flu have been reported from Kumbarakoppal area in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar confirmed that a chicken and a crane which was found dead at Kumbarkoppal recently has tested positive for bird flu, as per a report from the National institute of high-security animal diseases in Bhopal.

"Following complaints and suspected cases of avian influenza a total of seven samples were sent from Mysuru of which two have been reported positive. To prevent spreading of the virus to nearby areas, a decision has been taken to cull all chickens and other domestic birds in and around the one-kilometre radius of Kumbarkoppal," he said.

The district administration has drawn up an action plan and rapid response teams are formed to tackle the issue. As a precautionary measure following the outbreak of bird flu, the district administration has also decided to prohibit the sale of egg and chicken in 10-kilometre radius from Kumbarkoppal where the outbreak was reported.

"The staffs with protective gears will engage in the culling operation from tomorrow. The process of culling and disinfection will go on for the next few days," added DC.

Appealing the people of Mysuru to not be panic over the report of bird flu, DC said that bird flu is often found among the wild birds and transmitted only with contact with infected birds. "Public is informed to not get panic on this," he said.

Over the last two weeks, speculation was rife over the outbreak of bird flu in Mysuru after a series of birds, cranes were found dead at different areas in the city.

