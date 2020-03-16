Coronavirus fear: Gadag witness massive reduction in open defecation

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Hundreds of villagers are now using toilets in Gadag district, all thanks to coronavirus scare. As the Gram Panchayats and ASHA workers started creating awareness from last few days villagers of Gadag district are fear to come out of their houses and have started using toilets.

Coronavirus fear is much more viral on social media than the disease, leading to the villagers not commuting anywhere but sitting inside their houses. Earlier hundreds of villagers used to defecate openly but after the coronavirus fear, it has reduced to a great extent.

Gadag's villages like Ron, Mundargi, Shirahatti and Naragund taluk where open defecation was rampant, even after repeated awareness programmes, street plays and many strategies by local administration, villagers were not convinced to use the toilets. Many villagers openly opposed using toilets and some villagers made toilets as a storeroom to keep their old things. But now coronavirus has impacted them and the percentage of open defecation has decreased in these villages.

Villagers irrespective of age and gender are using toilets and many toilets which were earlier turned into storerooms are now again in the use. After the awareness programmes by the local administration, villagers are hardly coming out of their houses. Women in many villages told their family members to take small children to the toilet as coronavirus may affect them as these children are delicate and may not have a strong immune system.

Shivanagouda Menasagi, Panchayat Development Officer of Abbigeri village of Ron taluk said, “In the last four days, we have been observing that many people are not coming out for open defecation. We inquired them and got to know that the fear of coronavirus affecting them was the reason. Gram Panchayat and ASHA workers clearly told them that they have to wash their hand frequently and should not shake hands and maintain cleanliness. This awareness tips forced them to use toilets," he said.

Balanna Chikkoppa, a villager of Konnur near Naragund said, “Konnur was declared as ODF in 2017 but it has become ODF village now. No villagers are coming for open defecation. After three consecutive floods, dengue and chikungunya made villagers panic, but coronavirus has made villagers sit inside their houses," he said.

Zilla Panchayat president Siddhalingesh Patil said, “We welcome this move as villagers are becoming health conscious and they have to follow cleanliness norms at a time when the deadly disease is haunting the whole nation. We have asked the Gram Panchayats to create awareness by visiting each house and tell them to maintain cleanliness".

