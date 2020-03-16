STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HDK-Karnataka Minister in verbal duel over COVID-19 outbreak in state

Political analysts, reacting to this squabbling, said it could be a sign of bitterness between the leaders.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 06:55 AM

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who had on Sunday cautioned the government to be careful about the spreading of coronavirus considering limited facilities, has suggested that the government use its many offices and facilities to isolate and treat patients.

His suggestion was slammed by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who retorted, “one should keep politics away from this corona crisis”.

Hitting back, the former CM wrote, “these are my suggestions and if one is attributing political motives to these, then those doing it are just looking for publicity”.      

Political analysts, reacting to this squabbling, said it could be a sign of bitterness between the leaders. It may be recalled that when Sudhakar was asked to be appointed KSPCB Chairman by the Congress during the coalition government, Kumaraswamy, who was CM, refused to issue the order on technical grounds, straining the relationship between the two.

A few months back, Sudhakar had exerted pressure on CM BS Yediyurappa to get a medical college shifted from Ramanagara (Kanakapura) to Chikkaballapur, leading to bitterness in his relationship with prominent Vokkaliga leaders H D Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar.         

H D Kumaraswamy Dr K Sudhakar Coronavirus COVID-19
