Shortage of sensors, CJ draws state’s attention

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day that screening facilities were set up at major government offices and courts, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka asked the Advocate-General to draw the attention of the state government to the shortage of thermal sensors, surgical gloves, sanitizers and face masks in the market.

Pointing out the difficulty in procuring essential products required to prevent spread of coronavirus in the court premises, the Chief Justice requested Additional Advocate-General Dhyan Chinnappa to inform the Advocate-General.

Health department staff could get only five thermal sensors by 10 am on Tuesday to check the temperature of visitors and high court staff, the Chief Justice said.

Referring to the video conference that the Chief Justice of India had held on Monday with chief justices of all high courts, Justice Oka said the government should explore the manufacture of sanitizers locally.

Justice Oka said the issue of scarcity of these materials will be taken up during the hearing of a PIL related to coronavirus preparedness on March 23.