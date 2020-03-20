STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Two patients recover, to be discharged on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief amid the panic about the novel coronavirus pandemic, two patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19 will be discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city on Friday. One of them is the 47-year-old wife of a Dell techie (46) who had returned from the United States to Bengaluru on March 1. The techie and their 13-year-old daughter are also recovering well and will be discharged soon, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The other person to be discharged on Friday is a 26-year-old Google techie who had visited Greece with his wife for honeymoon and landed in Mumbai on March 6 before travelling to Bengaluru. “The patients will be kept in home quarantine for 14 days after their discharge. The discharge of more patients will be announced on Friday,” Sudhakar said at a press meet. As many as 2,662 people were kept under medical observation for being primary and secondary contacts of the Dell techie. Twenty-eight classmates of his daughter were kept in isolation and the school was shut temporarily for all grades. A medical team was placed at their apartment complex and the cleaning staff were given training on how to disinfect the premises.

