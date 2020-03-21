Clearance sought to set up more labs: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state government has sought clearance from the Centre to set up laboratories at Mangaluru, Ballari and Hubballi to conduct tests for COVID-19.Yediyurappa, who participated in a video-conference which Modi held with chief ministers on Friday on the outbreak of coronavirus, said the PM told states to ensure supply of foodgrains and other essential commodities.

The CM said earlier in the day that a COVID-19 testing facility will start functioning from Saturday at Kalaburagi which has recorded the second-highest number of cases in the state after Bengaluru. He also appealed to people to support the janata curfew on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar also took part in the video-conference with Modi.