COVID-19: Karnataka couple set example by cancelling marriage celebrations to curb spread of virus

Well before the deputy commissioner K Rakesh Kumar clamping the prohibitory orders on Friday, the family members had taken a decision to put off the wedding.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When 'high-profile' people returning from abroad are not paying heed to the instructions with regard to social distancing and attending weddings alongside thousands, these young folks in Kyathasandra set an example by cancelling their wedding in accordance with government orders.

Rakesh MP and Varamahalakshmi pair's wedding reception was all set to take place at Balija Community hall, Petebeedi at Kyathasandra on Saturday.

The to-be groom, Rakesh

The 'muhurtham' on Sunday. The wedding cards were distributed among 1,000 members of the family and
also friends.

But well before the deputy commissioner K Rakesh Kumar clamping the prohibitory orders on Friday, the family members had taken a decision to put off the wedding.

"We actually took the decision five days ago and also informed all through messages and Whatsapp. It's in the interest of us and also our loved ones we took a stern decision," informed Shivakumar, the
bridegroom's older brother.

"I just do not bother about the loss to the tune of about Rs 10,000 for putting off the wedding as the health of the people is paramount.

The wedding hall's manager is committed that he will reimburse the amount paid against the booking or will provide the hall when we fix the dates next," he revealed.

Rakesh, a PUC, hailed from Mydala village near here works with a factory and the bride Varamahalakshmi, a diploma in automobile engineering, works with a reputed car mobile company at Hirehalli industrial area.

The to-be bride, Varamahalakshmi

"We got engaged some six months ago and our families took a decision. We got convinced as the Covid19 scare would affect the wedding as well. Until the situation turns normal we never fix the dates,"
remarked Rakesh.

The parents Hanumakka Puttaraju of Mydala and Sarvamma Bhyrappa of Agalakote respectively of
the bridegroom and the bride despite having no educational background were also convinced with the situation of the country.

"We have been watching on the television channels the worst situation and if the postponement of our children's wedding helps to check the spread we are really happy about that," they said.
 

