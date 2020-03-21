Janata Curfew not just for janata, but netas too

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Political leaders in Karnataka, cutting across party lines, are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Janata Curfew” on Sunday. Leaders from the BJP, Congress and JDS have cancelled their scheduled programmes and decided to stay at home on Sunday.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision and appealed to the people to stay at home between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday. He also appreciated the PM’s decision to thank doctors and other paramedical staff for their service. Gowda, who urged the people to follow Modi’s instructions and make Janata Curfew a success, will stay at his residence on Sunday.

Former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who has been busy with his son Nikhil’s wedding in April, too has decided to stay at home along with his MLA wife Anitha. Newly-appointed KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who was scheduled to visit Hassan on Sunday to offer his prayers

at the Hasanamba temple,has cancelled his trip. He will also be at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday and will not step out.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramiah has also cancelled his trip to Gadag, where a public meeting had been planned. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues have decided not to hold any meetings or events on Sunday. In fact, Yediyurappa has directed officials not to come to his residence on Sunday. Except a few gunmen and security personnel, no other officials will be with him as he will stay at home. Instead of three to four officers, there will be one.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil issued statements saying they are joining hands with the PM to make Janatha Curfew a success.

A senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said that political leaders too need some break. “We elected representatives do not have holidays or breaks. Since we are not stepping out or allowing any visitors on Sunday, we can spend some time with our families. We too can relax,’’ he said.