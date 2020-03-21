Man who travelled to Mecca and Medina tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: A 32-year-man from Gouribidanur in Chikballapur district has tested positive for COVID-19 and is responding to treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said the man along with his mother went to Mecca and Medina and returned on March 17th to Gouribidanur. Following uneasiness and fever, he went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and gave blood samples and was later admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Latha said as the report turned positive, he was immediately shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases where he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors under the guidelines of the WHO.

Latha said during the man's stay in Gouribidanur, preliminary investigations suggested he had not gone outside and mingled with the public. However, as a precautionary measure, his family members who were in contact with him were immediately isolated and are being monitored.

Latha also said special measures have been taken up in and around Gouribidanur, adding that there was no need to panic as the district administration and health department were taking the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said the number of COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to nineteen, adding that a medical bulletin will be released in this regard. State Government working hard round the clock with utilizing the health department on total. Across the state special attention being given on priority basis in respect of symptoms of highly contagious disease COVID-19.