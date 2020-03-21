STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Man who travelled to Mecca and Medina tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

The 32-year-old from Gouribidanur is being treated by a team of doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru

Published: 21st March 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Air passengers take precautions at the KIA in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: A 32-year-man from Gouribidanur in Chikballapur district has tested positive for COVID-19 and is responding to treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said the man along with his mother went to Mecca and Medina and returned on March 17th to Gouribidanur. Following uneasiness and fever, he went to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases and gave blood samples and was later admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Latha said as the report turned positive, he was immediately shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases where he is being closely monitored by a team of doctors under the guidelines of the WHO.

Latha said during the man's stay in Gouribidanur, preliminary investigations suggested he had not gone outside and mingled with the public. However, as a precautionary measure, his family members who were in contact with him were immediately isolated and are being monitored.

Latha also said special measures have been taken up in and around Gouribidanur, adding that there was no need to panic as the district administration and health department were taking the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said the number of COVID-19 cases in the state had increased to nineteen, adding that a medical bulletin will be released in this regard. State Government working hard round the clock with utilizing the health department on total. Across the state special attention being given on priority basis in respect of symptoms of highly contagious disease COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Karnataka Gouribidanur
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp