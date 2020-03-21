STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shettar has his way, gets Hubballi-Ankola line cleared

10 days after he had cancelled the rail project, CM Yediyurappa does U-turn

Published: 21st March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just 10 days after he cancelled the ‘controversial’ Hubballi-Ankola railway line project, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa approved it at a special meeting of the state wildlife board on Friday. He later directed the forest department to send the file to National Board for Wildlife, a wildlife board member, who was present at the meeting, told The New Indian Express.

The move shocked conservationists, forest officials and wildlife board members, who had hoped to impress upon the authorities the adverse impact the railway line would have on the tiger reserve. The 150 km line proposes 80 tunnels and chopping down of 1.5-2 lakh trees.

“We lost half the battle when the file was sent back to the forest department on March 18 with the note saying ‘discussion needed’. Then we lost it completely when the CM, along with Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Labour Minister Arbail Shivaram Hebbar and Congress leader RV Deshpande (non-board members), sat at the board meeting,” forest department sources said.

A board member said that the CM started reading out the pros and cons of the project, and Shettar took over midway, saying it was important for North Karnataka’s development and that former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee too had announced it.

“Shettar said afforestation activities could be carried out to replace that trees that would be lost. Deshpande added that since forests in Karnataka have improved, felling of a few trees would cause no harm. The CM’s announcement to take the project to the cabinet was cut short by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, who said the decision should be taken at the board meeting itself.

Forest officials tried to buy time by suggesting that the project be discussed with Forest Minister Anand Singh. But Yediyurappa cut them short saying he had already spoken to Singh. Quoting a 2013 IISc report, Shettar said that the project area has been reduced by 350 hectares and 3.4 km length. He added that money would be allocated for eco-development and claimed that the IISc’s mitigation measures were sufficient,” the board member said.

“Forest officials said the IISc report was never shared with them. They suggested the CM take an aerial view of the area that would be affected, but the ministers were reluctant. Board members tried to convince Yediyurappa that water in the peninsular region and endemic biodiversity would be adversely affected. They also said the existing Goa railway line is being doubled and Ankola development through Madgaon can happen. Board members also pointed out that the IISc report was not important as the National Green Tribunal cancelled the project in 2016. They also said that the project would take 10-15 years to complete and labour colonies would become permanent encroachments in the Western Ghats. The chief secretary said labourers would be housed in villages located 5-10km away from project sites. Eventually, the CM cleared the project on Shettar’s request,” the member said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubballi-Ankola railway line
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp