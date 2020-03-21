STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunday shutdown in Karnataka on PM Narendra Modi's 'Janata Curfew' call

Bengaluru Metro has suspended operations on Sunday while city bus service, BMTC and the state road transport corporation have decided to operate minimal services.

A man wearing mask wheels essential goods across a deserted road in New Delhi on Friday due to coronavirus.

For represental purposes.

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka is braced for a shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata curfew (people's curfew) call.

Supermarkets, Indira canteens, shops, hotels, eateries, bakeries and others will remained closed.

Bengaluru Metro has suspended operations on Sunday while city bus service, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the state road transport corporation have decided to operate minimal services.

Bengaluru Metro will also not allow COVID-19 susceptible persons, such as people above 60 and children below 10 to travel.

Starting Saturday, all hotels and restaurants in municipal corporation limits have been directed by the state government to stop dining facility and only sell takeaways.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, film production and shootings have been stopped for a week already and television production has also come to a halt.

According to S.V. Shivakumar, Karnataka Television Association has decided to suspend production from March 22 to 31.

Bengaluru's famous shopping promenade, Brigade Road, will also be shut on Sunday.

Similarly, ride-hailing platform Ola has suspended ride-sharing services to encourage social distancing.

"The temporary suspension of Ola share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing," the company said in a statement.

All jewellery shops in Bengaluru will remain shut during the people's curfew. The Srigeri Sharada Mutt is closed for devotees.

Courts in Bengaluru will function only for half a day on Saturday and Monday. The Karnataka High Court's three benches in the city, Kalaburgi and Dharwad will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Other Bengaluru courts will function from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interestingly, a government official deployed at Tumkur railway station to thermal screen passenger was suspended for dereliction of duty.

He was found to be sitting and talking on phone and casually screening the passengers.

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu shared the video of the official and said, "He has been suspended from service for being irresponsible and negligent. At this time, this officer's irresponsible conduct is condemned."

According to Sriramulu, Karnataka government is contemplating he adoption of thermal test closed circuit cameras in government office and key locations as a precautionary measure.

Amid COVID-19 scare, a female passenger with a quarantine stamp on her hand was observed and reported to the conductor.

Another train passenger in Kalaburgi, suspected to be a Coronavirus patient was disembarked and checked for the virus turned out to be negative.

As many as 26 Indians arriving from Malaysia at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city were shifted to Akash Hospital for medical screening.

Meanwhile, a few apartments in the city suburb Whitefield have already executed the medical staff applaud call given by Modi.

A few blocks of apartment residents on Friday clanked metal plates (thalis), appreciating the good work of doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country.

