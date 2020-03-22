Not enough tests, more from tomorrow: Sudhakar

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the country reported a spurt in Covid-19 positive cases, including three in the state, on Saturday, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar painted a grim picture. A medical doctor and BJP MLA, recently inducted into the BS Yediyurappa cabinet, Sudhakar said there is a need to do more tests and take all measures now as it would be difficult to contain the virus once it gets into stages three and four. “As of now, the situation is stable, but I have my own apprehensions because we are getting into early third and fourth stages,” he told TNIE.

Excerpts from the interview:

Do we have a contingency plan?

We do, but that may not be sufficient. Once we get into stages three and four, it will be in thousands (number of people tested positive and requiring hospitalisation). We do not have that kind of a contingency plan, but we are working towards it. We are discussing it with private players and government organisations, and trying to improve our facilities. But as you know, worldwide there is a demand for ICU equipment, ventilators and other necessities. Everybody wants it now and manufacturers have limitations. It will be a challenge for us to get them in time. These are the practical difficulties, but quarantining is the best way forward.

Do we have adequate number of ventilators, testing kits?

As of now, I can say there is no dearth of ventilators because we are also planning to take 30 per cent of facilities, including beds, at private hospitals, if we get into third and fourth stages. We have also ordered 500 additional ventilators. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has given us a new building at Broadway Hospital and we are converting it into a 200-bed dedicated Covid hospital in association with Infosys. Even in districts we are coming up with such hospitals. Health Minister (B Sriramulu) wants to have a much bigger dedicated hospital in Bengaluru and it was discussed on Friday.

Armed forces facilities are also being roped in?

Yes, we have spoken to them. They are very helpful and understanding. They want to give us their facilities and required clinical help. We are geared up for 5,000-6,000 beds.

The country will be on “Janata Curfew” on Sunday. How will it help?

It is a great initiative by the Prime Minister to sensitise every Indian and people will understand seriousness of the issue. If everyone stays at home for a day, we all know the kind of quarantine that can happen. According to me, the PM wants to create extreme responsibility by every individual. It has to happen by collective association of every citizen, government and health system.

Are positive cases reported just a tip of the iceberg and actual numbers may be much more?

I don’t want to speculate. As far as Karnataka, I think we have been vigilant and honest in putting out the numbers. If there is any increase, we have no hesitation (in putting it before people) and we don’t want to hide anything.

Are we doing enough tests?

No. But we are following the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines as we are short of reagents. We have asked for it and we are getting new machinery too. We will increase number of tests from Monday.

What is the ratio that you are looking at for the tests?

In a million, I want to target at least 100-150 random samples. Nothing can give us a real picture, but it will be much better than what are doing now.

Given the way it is panning out, do you anticipate the situation to continue like this for long?

For me, next two months will be deciding period.