No janata curfew for couple as wedding continues in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When the entire country was under ‘Janata Curfew’ lockdown on Sunday, Tumakuru saw two weddings with no less than 1,000 people attending them. The wedding reception of Manjunatha N, an outsourced staff at the taluk office, and Ranjitha SY was held at a big hall on Saturday evening, while the muhurta was on Sunday morning.



Over 500 people attended the reception and another 400 took part in the wedding. Alarmingly, no social distancing or other precautionary measures were followed. The other wedding was that of activist turned Tumkur University guest lecturer Kotta Shankar and TS Chaitra, daughter of well-known poet late KB Siddaiah, on Sunday.

As it was Kuvempu-advocated ‘mantra mangalya’ wedding, ideologue Mallika Basavaraju administered the oath to the couple. But the wedding of Nischita and Narasimhamurthy, which was scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled at the last minute, despite all preparations being made.



Another couple Rakesh MP and Varamahalakshmamma got their wedding postponed six days ago following DC Dr K Rakesh Kumar’s instructions.