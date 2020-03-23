On janata curfew in Mysuru, weddings held in the wee hours, farming suspended

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Old Mysuru region, which is always flooded with tourists and weekend traffic, came to a standstill on Sunday as almost all people stayed indoors and vehicles went off the roads. Needless to say, the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic response in urban and rural areas.

Villages across Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts wore a deserted look and farming activities were suspended with farmers pinning their eyes on newspapers and televisions. In the Lambani thandas on the border of Chamrajanagar, an announcement was made to people they they should not to come out of their houses till 9 pm.

The busy Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, bus stands, Railway Station and the Mysuru-Ooty, Calicut and Coimbatore roads were befret of traffic as the state borders were closed. The Mandya district administration has ordered closure of all shops, hotels and tea stalls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway till March 27.

Following reports of a patient having tea at a stall in Mandya, the district administration has put the tea shop owners and employees under home quarantine for 12 days.A wedding was held at Vontikoppal in the wee hours as the family members and relatives made the grooms tie the knot before 7 am instead of 12 noon. In KR Pet, a wedding was held at 4.15 am and the marriage party vacated the hall by 6 am. Meanwhile, pourakarmikas carried on their work as usual while using sanitisers.