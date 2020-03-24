Congress neta ends quarantine to attend meet, asked to leave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late Congress veteran and two-time Karnataka minister ML Ustad’s daughter Ruksana Ustad is said to have violated mandatory quarantine to attend a party meeting in Bengaluru. Ruksana, who returned from Dubai, is said to have arrived at the Congress headquarters on the 10th day of her quarantine to take part in a meeting of district-level leaders, called for by KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

While Shivakumar’s office vehemently denied Ruksana’s visit to the office and her partaking in the meeting, sources present at the meeting insisted that the young leader from Bijapur was in fact in attendance.

“She came to the meeting, but people pointed out that she had returned from Dubai barely 10 days ago. She was and asked to leave. People sitting next to her almost went into shock. One office bearer had to be taken to the doctor after his BP shot up,” said a source from the Congress office.