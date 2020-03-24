STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress neta ends quarantine to attend meet, asked to leave

Late Congress veteran and two-time Karnataka minister ML Ustad’s daughter Ruksana Ustad is said to have violated mandatory quarantine to attend a party meeting in Bengaluru.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Despite lockdown and requests from leaders to give gatherings a break, KPCC president DK Shivakumar called for a meeting on Monday, attended by working presidents Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi, Saleem Ahmed and others | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late Congress veteran and two-time Karnataka minister ML Ustad’s daughter Ruksana Ustad is said to have violated mandatory quarantine to attend a party meeting in Bengaluru. Ruksana, who returned from Dubai, is said to have arrived at the Congress headquarters on the 10th day of her quarantine to take part in a meeting of district-level leaders, called for by KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

While Shivakumar’s office vehemently denied Ruksana’s visit to the office and her partaking in the meeting, sources present at the meeting insisted that the young leader from Bijapur was in fact in attendance.

“She came to the meeting, but people pointed out that she had returned from Dubai barely 10 days ago. She was and asked to leave. People sitting next to her almost went into shock. One office bearer had to be taken to the doctor after his BP shot up,” said a source from the Congress office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress quarantine
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp