No politics please, party offices say no to workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like it’s shutdown for political activities for some time with coronavirus in the air. Political party offices, cutting across affiliations, have shut their doors to party workers and visitors. They have intimated all workers not to come in till March 31.

At the BJP office, one set of employees has been asked to work in three shifts, while the other has been told to come the next day to avoid crowds at Jagannath Bhavan, the party head office in Malleswaram. “We had called for a meeting of office-bearers from neighbouring districts, but we cancelled it. Now, no major meetings will be held here. Also ministers, who have been asked to visit the party office at least once a week, have been advised not to come.”

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a press release, requested public and party workers not to visit Jagannatha Bhavan till March 31. He said only emergency meetings are allowed, and that too with only a few office-bearers.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said that the legislature session will be adjourned on Tuesday, and all party leaders would head to their hometowns. “There are no elections. We have told our workers not to visit our offices till March 31,” he said.

The Congress too is taking precautionary measures. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told TNIE that they have instructed their party workers not to come to the office till March 31. “If there is a meeting, only a few office-bearers can attend. We have already asked our social media team to work from home,” he said.JDS leader Bandeppa Kashempur said party workers had stopped coming to the office some time back.