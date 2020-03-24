Number of Karnataka coronavirus cases touch 38 as five more test positive

By Express News Service

On Tuesday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Karnataka jumped from 33 to 38. The five new cases include one patient from Kerala, two from Uttara Kannada, one from Chikkaballapur while the other is a resident of Bengaluru.

Patient number 34 is a 32-year-old male, a resident of Kasargod, Kerala and has a history of travel to Dubai. He arrived in Mangaluru on March 20 and was directly quarantined.

Patient number 35 is a 40-year-old male from Uttara Kannada district. He had a history of travel to Dubai and returned on March 31 to India. The patient is isolated and being treated.

Patient number 36 is a 65-year-old resident, again from Uttara Kannada, and has a history of travel to Dubai. He arrived in Mumbai on March 18 and reached Uttara Kannada by train. He is currently being treated in an isolation ward in a Uttara Kannada hospital.

Patient number 37 is a 56-year-old female, a resident of Chikkaballapura. She is a family member and co-passenger of Patient 19 and 22 both of whom had visited Mecca and arrived in Hyderabad on March 14. She is being treated at a hospital in Chikkabalapura

Patient number 38 is again a 56-year-old female resident of Bengaluru and someone who had come in contact with Patient 13.

The Karnataka health department has said that in all 14,910 travellers have been home quarantined in Bengaluru. The details of these travellers who had all returned from abroad in Bengaluru urban, rural and BBMP district have also been uploaded.

The district-wise excel sheet list includes the date of arrival, date until which they must be quarantined at home, and includes which port they began their journey from, their final destination and house address.

The list does not reveal the name of those quarantined.

Dakshina Kannada has 2357 in home quarantine, Uttara Kannada 416, Kalaburagi 29 and Belagavi 75.