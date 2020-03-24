Panchayats spread virus message in villages

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a method reminiscent of the delivery of royal edicts, panchayats in Karnataka are falling back on time-tested drum-beating to inform people about measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This is apart from using technology like mass messaging and WhatsApp.

Panchayats are doing their bit to inform villagers about the virus, said principal secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) LK Ateeq. Apart from beating drums, they are using autos fitted with loudspeakers, and distributing pamphlets. Karnataka has more than 6,000 panchayats.

Official sources said that topping the agenda is the upcoming Ugadi festival, with panchayats advising people not to invite children or relatives staying in Bengaluru and other places to their villages.

A circular has been issued to all panchayats asking people to maintain hygiene, and instructing officials to keep drains clean, dispose of meat waste outside village limits, focus on health and keep their surroundings clean.

Panchayats should create awareness among villagers and children on the coronavirus, and also put up posters on precautionary measures issued by the state government The library is to be closed for at least a week, and officials and staff are also exempt from recording biometric attendance.All panchayat offices will have to be equipped with sanitisers, officials said.

Task force

The department has issued a circular to all panchayats to constitute a Village Task Force headed by the panchayat chairman to make sure that people do not congregate and also maintain a distance of 6 ft from each other.